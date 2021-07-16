Mdex (MDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40.57 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00004651 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $792.20 million and $40.57 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00037569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00102400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00144772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,435.04 or 1.00225140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 543,011,587 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.