MediShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. MediShares has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One MediShares coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.43 or 0.00803317 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

