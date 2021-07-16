MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of MEDNAX worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

MD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of MD opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.15. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

