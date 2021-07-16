Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 11,026 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,026 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $2,013,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total value of $1,931,138.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total value of $1,958,353.76.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $2,211,967.23.

On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $1,617,572.40.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $2,858,492.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02.

On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,486,930.55.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $182.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.16 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

