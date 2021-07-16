Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,733,123,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.39. 23,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,615. The company has a market cap of $168.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $94.64 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

