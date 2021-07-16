Megacoin Achieves Market Cap of $314,324.06 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $314,324.06 and approximately $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00389426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000548 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,574,103 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.