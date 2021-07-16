Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of MODVF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.63. 1,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99. Melcor Developments has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

