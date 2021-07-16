Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 153.70 ($2.01). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 148.95 ($1.95), with a volume of 9,542,469 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 224.50 ($2.93).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 498.35. The firm has a market cap of £7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

About Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.