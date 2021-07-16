Meme Hits One Day Volume of $1.60 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Meme coin can now be bought for $507.73 or 0.01594059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $14.22 million and $1.60 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.80 or 0.00369834 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002853 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001619 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.