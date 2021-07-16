Meridian Network Market Capitalization Achieves $116,604.65 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $116,604.65 and approximately $29,871.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 76.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.44 or 0.00226199 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001182 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.82 or 0.00770702 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

