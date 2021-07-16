Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Shares Down 0.9%

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG)’s share price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.99 and last traded at $28.08. 1,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.161 dividend. This is a boost from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

