Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Brookside Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC now owns 498,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 274.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Platt Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.93. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.