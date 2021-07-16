MetaHash (MHC) Market Cap Reaches $27.15 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $27.15 million and approximately $713,786.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00105934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00146491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.83 or 0.99824462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,839,069,729 coins and its circulating supply is 2,669,341,817 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

