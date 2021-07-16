Metronome Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00008312 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $31.06 million and $82,648.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00107214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00147932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,431.45 or 1.00366134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,217,480 coins and its circulating supply is 11,931,106 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

