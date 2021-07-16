Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OUKPY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.89. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

