MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $470,693.35 and approximately $7.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00032783 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00028014 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 419,911,186 coins and its circulating supply is 142,609,258 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

