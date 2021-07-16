Michael W. Clarke Acquires 31,950 Shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Stock

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Director Michael W. Clarke acquired 31,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $246,334.50.

PTRS opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99. Partners Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $149.44 million, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $888,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 71,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 768.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, checking, savings, cash management, NOW, and IRA accounts, as well as time deposits; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

