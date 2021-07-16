Micromines (MICRO) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Micromines has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Micromines coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Micromines has a market cap of $41,553.11 and approximately $1,325.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Micromines alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00108404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00145963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,027.58 or 1.00051325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines

Micromines Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.