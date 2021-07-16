Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $310.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. 330,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 22,932,106 shares.The stock last traded at $283.54 and had previously closed at $281.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

