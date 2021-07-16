Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the June 15th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Midatech Pharma by 2,371.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Midatech Pharma by 392.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Midatech Pharma by 727.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 124,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTP opened at $1.84 on Friday. Midatech Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

