MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,064 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

WMT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.26. 142,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,713,056. The company has a market cap of $395.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,602,603 shares of company stock worth $3,980,510,351 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

