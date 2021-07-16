MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,973 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Applied Materials by 64.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,778 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.51. The company had a trading volume of 181,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359,407. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,671 shares of company stock worth $68,992,295 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

