MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires 36 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 42.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $47.82 on Friday, reaching $3,583.38. 157,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,329. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,372.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

