MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. 666,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,176,730. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

