MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.40. 267,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,444,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

