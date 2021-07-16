MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 536 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 137.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $164,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 22.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,927,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AutoZone by 32.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AutoZone by 88.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $733,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,927 shares of company stock worth $41,014,587. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

NYSE AZO traded up $5.35 on Friday, reaching $1,602.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,925. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,464.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,599.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.