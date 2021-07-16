MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,774 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in M. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Macy’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John T. Harper sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $471,328.62. Insiders sold 174,581 shares of company stock worth $3,312,639 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on M shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

M traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. 190,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,029,340. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

