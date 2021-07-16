MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 138.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.53. 7,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,382. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,708 shares of company stock worth $8,475,112. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

