MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,384,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 476.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 259,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,468,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $399.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $293.15 and a 52 week high of $402.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

