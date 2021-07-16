MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 129.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,036,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,336. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

