MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $68.54. 6,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,896. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

