MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $82.34. 84,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

