MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $11.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,528.51. 45,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,622. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,399.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,586.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

