MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

NYSE:COF traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.44. 36,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,889. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

