MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,481 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.51. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $55.53.

