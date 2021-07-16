Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Up 102.7% in June

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the June 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ TIGO opened at $40.60 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.
TIGO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.