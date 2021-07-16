Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Up 102.7% in June

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the June 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $40.60 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

TIGO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

