Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Update

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 627,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

Mimecast stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,093. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,658.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 35,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $1,845,890.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,485,483. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

