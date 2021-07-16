Mina Hits Market Capitalization of $194.24 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Mina has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $194.24 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00107630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00146385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,901.07 or 1.00155058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 175,731,482 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

