Mining Core Coin (MCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19,445.68

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Mining Core Coin has a total market capitalization of $19,445.68 and approximately $19,048.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mining Core Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00100691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00145005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,328.71 or 1.00093745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mining Core Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mining Core Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mining Core Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mining Core Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.