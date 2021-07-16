Minter Network Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $15.51 million and approximately $7,993.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00103006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00145988 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,439,310,136 coins and its circulating supply is 4,234,100,569 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

