Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Shares Up 1.5%

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.01. 64,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 107,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

About Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO)

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

