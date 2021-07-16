Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Price Hits $217.06

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $26.48 million and approximately $52,522.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for about $217.06 or 0.00692357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00101045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00144757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,361.46 or 1.00035585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 122,006 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

