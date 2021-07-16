Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) One Day Volume Hits $40,270.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $362.13 or 0.01151378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $35.69 million and $40,270.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00101156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00144222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,413.06 or 0.99875530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 98,546 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

