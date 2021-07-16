Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $138,443.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $28.88 million and $138,443.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for $546.50 or 0.01739252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00102671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00145360 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,411.93 or 0.99969600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 52,845 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars.

