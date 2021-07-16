Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $131,285.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $50.34 or 0.00161615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $27.15 million and $131,285.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00108853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00148602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,336.43 or 1.00612732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 539,375 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

