Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Hits $50.10 on Top Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $50.10 or 0.00159737 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $27.05 million and approximately $59,395.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00037569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00102400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00144772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,435.04 or 1.00225140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 539,973 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.