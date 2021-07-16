Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $475.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.01). On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.