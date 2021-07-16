Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Gap Down to $7.49

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $7.33. Missfresh shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 1,293 shares.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

