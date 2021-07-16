Mitchell W. Legler Sells 1,500 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $76,440.00.

Mitchell W. Legler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00.

Shares of ONEW opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.77. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $640.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 3.96.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 188,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

