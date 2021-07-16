Mithril Market Capitalization Tops $38.03 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $38.03 million and $13.93 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00230992 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars.

